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Two Mizoram men held for collecting facial biometric data illegally: Assam police

Police said the two allegedly organised camps for facial recognition and biometric registration of local youths at a marriage hall in Silchar town earlier this week

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:13 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Two residents of Mizoram were arrested for allegedly collecting facial biometric data from local residents in Assam’s Cachar district in the name of an American multinational company without proper authorisation, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the two suspects as Vanlalrinchhana (33) and Raymond Vatha Chozah (34). (Representative photo)

Cachar district’s additional superintendent of police (crime), Rajat Pal, said the two allegedly organised camps for facial recognition and biometric registration of local youths at a marriage hall in Silchar town earlier this week.

“They were collecting biometric data from youths by offering them small amounts of money without proper authorisation or clear documentation. Hence, we detained them and subsequently arrested them,” Pal said.

Police identified the two suspects as Vanlalrinchhana (33) and Raymond Vatha Chozah (34). According to police, both had been staying in Silchar for the past several months.

“They collected facial recognition data and biometric impressions of more than 200 residents, mostly youths, but they are unable to show any valid reason behind the exercise,” Pal said, adding that the police have registered a case of cheating against them.

The two arrested persons were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody, officers added.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two Mizoram men held for collecting facial biometric data illegally: Assam police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two Mizoram men held for collecting facial biometric data illegally: Assam police
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