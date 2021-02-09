2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai

A series of blasts were reported in two trucks carrying nearly 324 filled liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders around 2am on Monday, at an open ground in Ram Nagar, Mira Road (East). Three vehicles were damaged and a bystander got injured.

“The trucks were parked at a reserved plot belonging to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Sunday and were scheduled to leave on Monday morning to distribute the gas cylinders to Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum agencies. However, around 2am, a chain of seven blasts were reported and fire engulfed the two trucks along with a nearby pickup van,” said Prakash Borade, chief fire officer, MBMC Fire Brigade.

Ketan Solanki, 25, who was part of the group of bystanders gathered at the blast site, tripped and injured his leg.

He is receiving treatment at Bhakti Vedanta Hospital, Mira Road.

It took the MBMC Fire Brigade three hours to douse the fire using a turn-table ladder (TTL), seven tenders, two water tankers and 54 personnel.

Borade said the open ground is used to park 60 cabs, besides trucks and other vehicles and is frequented by drug addicts, alcoholics and other miscreants. The fire brigade suspects that an unidentified addict may have thrown a used matchstick on to the truck, resulting in the chain of blasts.