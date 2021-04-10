2 yrs on, 80-yr-old mother of Vir Chakra awardee awaits relief from GMADA

Two years on, Surjit Kaur, an 80-year-old mother of a Vir Chakra awardee, is yet to get compensation of ₹60,000 along with 12% interest on principal amount from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The relief was awarded by the Punjab state consumer disputes redressal commission in 2019 in a case pertaining to a flat in Purab Apartments in Sector 88.

Bedi, in her complaint to the prime minister, had stated that GMADA officials did not obey the judgment and kept her in the dark by stating they will appeal to the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Delhi. However, no case has been registered by the GMADA in Delhi in the past two years, she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bedi was allotted a flat in Purab Apartments under the reserved category of gallantry award winners after a draw and was issued letter of intent (LOI) in May 2012. GMADA promised possession in May 2015, failing which she had the right to withdraw from the scheme after sending an application to the estate officer.

Despite being paid ₹63.3 lakh, GMADA failed to deliver the apartment to Bedi, following which she moved the Punjab consumer disputes redressal commission.

The commission in its order on February 4, 2019, had awarded ₹60,000 as compensation for not getting delivery of a GMADA apartment. The commission had ordered to repay the 10% deducted from the apartment cost (as part of the builder-buyer agreement) by GMADA with 8% interest compounded annually over the refunded amount of ₹55.7 lakh.

The commissioner further observed, “Since GMADA has not delivered the possession to the complaint within three years under clause 3 (ii) of the LOI, hence they are deficient in service, thereby entitling the complainant to seek the refund of the amount. Bedi has already been refunded ₹55,7 lakh by GMADA out of the ₹63.3 lakh she paid, but the 10% deduction was unjustified, unauthorised and uncalled for.”

Bedi said that she had again approached the state consumer court by filing execution of not obeying the judgment of February 2019 by GMADA in January this year. She said even the national consumer court executive had helped her by suggesting that there was no case registered by GMADA for an appeal to their commission. She said this was a sheer case of delay and harassment of a senior citizen and a mother of a braveheart who laid his life and gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Bedi’s son second Lt Amardeep Singh Bedi was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously on January 26, 1990, for exemplary action in confining militants to a jungle strip on January 18. 1989, thwarting their escape and killing one. Unfortunately, he died after being injured in firing by another militant group.

GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Aggarwal said, “I am not aware of the case, but will definitely look into it and get it resolved as per the norms.”