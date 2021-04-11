IND USA
20-year-old dies as SUV overturns, hits wall in Ludhiana
Sanyam Arora, the deceased. (HT Photo)
20-year-old dies as SUV overturns, hits wall in Ludhiana

Sanyam Arora, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, was returning home after meeting some friends in Kohara when the mishap took place
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 11:27 PM IST

A 20-year-old man was killed after his Toyota Fortuner overturned and crashed into a wall on Chandigarh Road on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, Sanyam Arora, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, was returning home after meeting some friends in Kohara when the mishap took place.

While the reason behind the crash has not been ascertained yet, police suspect Sanyam was shooting a video with his smartphone while driving, and hence, couldn’t keep an eye on the road.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer, Focal Point police station, said the impact of the collision killed Sanyam on the spot and completely damaged the SUV.

His father, Gagan Arora, a dairy owner, told the police that Sanyam had called them minutes before the mishap and said he will be reaching home soon. The family had recently bought the SUV that Sanyam was driving.

The body was handed over to them after autopsy at the Civil Hospital on Sunday.

