Home / Cities / Others / 21-year-old woman set afire after rape bid dies in UP’s Shahjahanpur
others

21-year-old woman set afire after rape bid dies in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Police said the woman was found with serious burn injuries seven hours after her father dropped her at her college. Three seniors allegedly set the woman on fire after a failed rape attempt
By Chandan Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 21-year-old woman succumbed to her burn injuries at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday over a month after she was set afire and abandoned near a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on February 22.

Police superintendent S Anand said the woman was rushed to Lucknow for better medical treatment. “Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation regarding the case is still on.”

Police said the woman was found with serious burn injuries seven hours after her father dropped her at her college.

Three seniors allegedly set the woman on fire after a failed rape attempt. They have been arrested along with a woman for allegedly introducing the 21-year-old to them. “On the day of the incident...[the woman] asked the 21-year-old to meet her near a spot outside their college. When the 21-year-old reached there, she found the three accused. The three tried to rape her and when she resisted, they tried to immolate her. The 21-year-old ran from the spot towards the nearby road where she was rescued by locals,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh’s active cases cross 2,000

Tarn Taran encounter: Post-mortem of victims done, recorded on camera

Bhagat Singh death anniversary: Farmers, Sikh leaders call for united fight against Centre’s agri laws

Name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, demand Khatkar Kalan residents

In her statement to a magistrate, the 21-year-old named the four. Anand said the accused will now be booked for murder as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP