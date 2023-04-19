Urban local bodies polls: Post scrutiny, nomination papers of all 22 mayoral candidates found valid

Post scrutiny on Tuesday, the nominations of all 22 candidates who had filed their papers for the post of mayor have been found valid, officials said.

Scrutiny of candidates who have filed papers for the post of corporators of PMC and members of nagar panchayat are still underway. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During scrutiny of the nomination papers of 71 candidates who had entered the fray for the post of Nagar Panchayat chairman, four forms- one each of Handia and Lalgopalganj and two of Bharatganj- were rejected leaving 67candidates in the race as of now, they added.

Scrutiny of candidates who have filed papers for the post of corporators of PMC and members of nagar panchayat are still underway, officials shared.

A total of 1,662 candidates had filed their nominations for the urban local bodies elections in Prayagraj, informed district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

A total of 22 nomination papers were filed for the post of mayor, while a total of 1024 candidates had filed nomination papers for the post of corporators of 100 wards of Prayagraj municipal corporation. At the same time, a total of 71 candidates had entered the fray for the post of nagar panchayat chairman and 545 candidates for the post of nagar panchayat members, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that Wednesday has been kept as a reserve day and the withdrawal of nominations is set to take place on April 20 followed by the publication of the final list of candidates for the different posts on offer.

Candidates in the race for the post of mayor as of now are Ajay Kumar Srivastava of SP,

Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani of BJP, Mohd Qadir of AAP, Mohd Naqi Khan of AIMIM, Prabha Shankar Mishra of Congress, Sayeed Ahmed of BSP, Ajit Kumar Patel of Progressive Samaj Party, Ashish Kumar Srivastava of Naveen Samajwadi Dal, Krishna Kumar Sahu of Parivartan Samaj Party, Naresh Maurya of Jan Adhikar Party besides Independent candidates Abhishala Gupta, Ganeshji Tripathi, Guddu Gupta, Nandu, Mohd Naseem Hashmi, Dr Neeraj, Pradeep Kumar, Bal Mukund, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Ramesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Shailendra Kumar Prajapati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}