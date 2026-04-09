22 years of UP social welfare school teachers’ appointments under scanner

The appointments of teachers in government-aided private primary schools run under the state social welfare department across Uttar Pradesh are now set to be investigated.

For representation only

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The state’s additional chief secretary L Venkateshwar Lu through an order issued on April 2 has instructed the director of social welfare to examine the teacher appointments in these privately managed but department-aided schools spanning from 2000 to May 11, 2022, department officials confirmed.

In his letter, a copy of which is with HT, the additional chief secretary stated that government orders issued on March 31, 1992, March 31, 1994, and July 27, 2010, created teacher posts in these schools and specified appointment procedures. Previous inspections revealed that the appointment process did not comply with these government orders, particularly regarding the approval of teachers selected by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) concerned, payment of arrears and exemptions from training and other prescribed procedures, the letter says.

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{{^usCountry}} Therefore, the comprehensive report, which must be submitted to the state government within two weeks, should detail the following for all teachers appointed between 2000 and May 11, 2022: the total number of appointments; compliance with relevant government orders; approval status from the BSA for selected teachers; date of appointment, salary, and arrear payments; status of any court cases related to the appointment, training, or exemptions; and verification of selected teachers’ educational records, and other related matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Therefore, the comprehensive report, which must be submitted to the state government within two weeks, should detail the following for all teachers appointed between 2000 and May 11, 2022: the total number of appointments; compliance with relevant government orders; approval status from the BSA for selected teachers; date of appointment, salary, and arrear payments; status of any court cases related to the appointment, training, or exemptions; and verification of selected teachers’ educational records, and other related matters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, orders have been issued to examine 290 privately managed schools across the state that receive financial aid from the social welfare department. Joint director of the social welfare department PK Tripathi wrote to all district social welfare officers (development) and district social welfare officers on April 2, directing them to provide a report within one week. This report must cover the current operational status of the schools, their permanent/temporary recognition from the basic education council, and their compliance with the ten-year school operation conditions required for recognition and grants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, orders have been issued to examine 290 privately managed schools across the state that receive financial aid from the social welfare department. Joint director of the social welfare department PK Tripathi wrote to all district social welfare officers (development) and district social welfare officers on April 2, directing them to provide a report within one week. This report must cover the current operational status of the schools, their permanent/temporary recognition from the basic education council, and their compliance with the ten-year school operation conditions required for recognition and grants. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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