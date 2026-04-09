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22 years of UP social welfare school teachers’ appointments under scanner

In addition, orders have been issued to examine 290 privately managed schools across the state that receive financial aid from the social welfare department

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:30 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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The appointments of teachers in government-aided private primary schools run under the state social welfare department across Uttar Pradesh are now set to be investigated.

For representation only

The state’s additional chief secretary L Venkateshwar Lu through an order issued on April 2 has instructed the director of social welfare to examine the teacher appointments in these privately managed but department-aided schools spanning from 2000 to May 11, 2022, department officials confirmed.

In his letter, a copy of which is with HT, the additional chief secretary stated that government orders issued on March 31, 1992, March 31, 1994, and July 27, 2010, created teacher posts in these schools and specified appointment procedures. Previous inspections revealed that the appointment process did not comply with these government orders, particularly regarding the approval of teachers selected by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) concerned, payment of arrears and exemptions from training and other prescribed procedures, the letter says.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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