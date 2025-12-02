The Delhi government is set to offer free coaching for the JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET exams to 2,200 students in government schools, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said on Monday. The initiative is a part of the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. 2,200 students of govt schools to get free JEE, NEET coaching

The coaching will be given through empanelled institutions, including the Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus, and Ravindra Institute. Sood said the initiative, being carried out at a cost of ₹21 crore, will be a turning point in the city’s education, and added that 50 seats per course will be reserved for girl students in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA foundation, while the CUET-UG will offer 1,000 seats, with 150 reserved for girls. The students are set to receive classroom coaching, live sessions, study material, and support for test preparation. This will be done during after-school hours, and on the weekends.

“These students are not just preparing for exams; they are preparing to transform their lives. With this mission, we are not only offering educational resources but also building the courage, confidence, and emotional strength to dream bigger,” said the minister.

Speaking on the recent case where a class 10 student in delhi dies by suicide, Sood emphasized emotionally safe, empathetic, and responsive learning environments, and urged schools to strengthen their peer-support and communication channels, early distress identification protocols, and sensitisation of teachers on mental-health issues.