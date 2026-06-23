A man allegedly killed his father over a dispute in Pakri village, under the Windhamganj police station area of Sonbhadra district, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

22-year-old man kills father over domestic dispute in Sonbhadra, arrested

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On receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took the accused son into custody, and initiated an investigation.

According to police, Sonu, 22, a resident of Pakri village, got into an argument with his father, Shrinath, over a domestic issue around 11.30pm on Sunday. Family members stated that the verbal exchange quickly escalated into a heated confrontation. In a fit of rage, Sonu grabbed a stick and hit his father, Shrinath, on the head multiple times.

A police officer said that Shrinath sustained severe injuries in the attack and collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely. Family members and villagers immediately rushed him to the Windhamganj Primary Health Centre where doctors declared him dead.

Upon being informed about the incident, the Windhamganj police arrived at the hospital to gather details. Subsequently, the police took possession of the body, completed the inquest formalities (panchnama), and sent the body to the Dudhi Community Health Centre for a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting swiftly, the police have taken the accused son Sonu into custody. He is currently being interrogated, and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting swiftly, the police have taken the accused son Sonu into custody. He is currently being interrogated, and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary inquiries suggest the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, though the police are examining all aspects of the case.

The officer stated that further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and the formal complaint lodged by the family.