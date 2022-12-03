22-yr-old girl student of Dr Shakuntala Mishra varsity kills self, probe on

Lucknow: A 22-year-old girl, pursuing an undergraduate course at city-based Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, killed herself in a private hostel in the Krishnanagar area on Saturday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, no suicide note was found from the spot. Her relatives were informed by the cops who took possession of the victim’s mobile phone and diary for investigation. While the exact cause of her suicide is yet to be ascertained, some of the students said that she was worried about flunking her exams.

The girl had been living in the private hostel for the last three years. According to other students of the hostel, she had gone to sleep in her room on Friday night but the door of the room did not open on Saturday morning. As she used to wake up late, no one noticed till evening. In the evening, the sweeper knocked on the door but got no answer from the inside. Other students also joined in but when the girls couldn’t get a response from her, they informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the police reached the spot and broke the door of the room, her body was found hanging. She was rushed to the Lokbandhu Hospital where doctors declared her dead. According to police, the mobile phone of victim is locked but an investigation is underway. The situation may get clearer after cops interact with family members. According to the students of the university, she failed the previous semester’s exam.

Notably, this is the second such incident in three months. On September 3, another deaf-mute girl student had killed herself inside the varsity hostel. When contacted for comments, vice-chancellor RKP Singh said that he was not aware of the incident.