24x7 power supply to all soon: R K Singh

Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said on Sunday that the motto of his ministry is to provide 24 hours electricity supply to all rural and urban areas across the country.

“At present, there is the availability of 22 hours power supply in rural areas of the country and 23.5 hours in urban areas. But it is going to increase to 24 hours in days to come,” said Singh during his Jan Ashirvad Yatra at Buxar.

“Against the demand of 2 lakh megawatt power, the country is generating up to 3.84 lakh megawatt power,” he said.

The BJP MP from Ara, who is leading the party’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra, said that his ministry was also working to decrease carbon oxide levels by producing renewable energy, also known as green energy. “The ministry is working on it and has become successful in producing renewable energy up to one lakh megawatt till now,” said Singh.

Earlier at Rampur in Buxar, the power minister said that the government led by PM Modi is known for taking strong decisions in the nation’s interest, like the surgical strike, abolition of Article 370 and deciding on triple talaq.

The Jan Ashirvad Yatra led by union minister R K Singh started on August 19 from Gaya, and after passing through Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur, it reached Buxar district and later to Bhojpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Union power minister also paid tribute to former CM of UP Kalyan Singh here on Sunday.