266 infections in HP; first case detected in Lahaul-Spiti in 2 months

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,727 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,392 cases, and Kangra with 9,073 cases
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 266 infections, the highest single day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 61,301 while the death toll mounted to 1,014 after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 63 were reported in Kangra, 47 in Solan, 43 in Una, 40 in Hamirpur, 29 in Sirmaur, 16 in Bilaspur, 15 in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul-Spiti. In Kangra, three students and a mid-day meal worker were among the 63 people who tested positive. The active cases have climbed to 1,654 while recoveries have reached 58,615 after 65 people recuperated.

The tribal Lahul-Spiti district reported its first case after two months. The district was declared Covid-free on January 31. Lahul-Spiti grabbed the headlines when sudden tourists influx following opening of the Rohtang Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020 led to sudden spike in cases.

Meanwhile, Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,727 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,392 cases, and Kangra with 9,073 cases. Solan has 7,119 cases, Kullu 4,502, Sirmaur 3,796, Una 3,692, Hamirpur 3,242, Bilaspur 3,113, Chamba 2,992, Kinnaur 1,394, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.

