27 students fall ill after drinking water in school

As many as 27 students of an intermediate school in Meja area fell ill reportedly after drinking water supplied from a tank at their school on Monday.

The students were admitted to the Meja community health centre (CHC) from where four of them were referred to the SRN hospital. Parents of the students and administrative officials also reached the hospital on receiving information. Probe is underway to find out if the students fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water, officials said.

As per reports, some students of class 6th, 7th and 8th at Gulab Shankar Intermediate College at Gadurahi Pahadi in Meja drank water during their interval at the school. These students soon started complaining of stomach ache and some even fell unconscious. School authorities immediately called an ambulance and sent 27 students to CHC Meja.

CHC superintendent Om Prakash said symptoms in all the children were the same. Some complained of pain in their stomach, head or hands and legs while others were vomiting.

SDM Meja Amit Kumar Gupta and ACP Vimal Kishor Mishra reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.

Later, four students were referred to SRN hospital by the doctors.

On the instructions of the SDM, a team of doctors reached the school for investigation and collecting samples.