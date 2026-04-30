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27L stolen from SBI ATM in East Champaran, entire patrolling party suspended

According to police, the incident took place at a kiosk of State Bank of India (SBI) located on the main road under the Raghunathpur police station area. The criminals allegedly used gas cutters to break open the ATM and escaped with a substantial amount of cash.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
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East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat on Wednesday suspended an entire patrolling party, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), after a gang of criminals broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) and fled with cash on Tuesday night, police said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place at a kiosk of State Bank of India (SBI) located on the main road under the Raghunathpur police station area. The criminals allegedly used gas cutters to break open the ATM and escaped with a substantial amount of cash.

“During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that four criminals entered the ATM kiosk and carried out the theft. Around 27 lakh was stolen by cutting open the machine with a gas cutter,” said Dhananjay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Raghunathpur.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the culprits. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence, a police officer said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 27L stolen from SBI ATM in East Champaran, entire patrolling party suspended
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 27L stolen from SBI ATM in East Champaran, entire patrolling party suspended
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