28-year-old dies in hit-and-run accident near Gurugram

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man who was travelling with his family died in a hit-and-run accident near a petrol pump in Binola on Wednesday night, police said.

They identified the deceased as Anshul Verma, the son of a retired army officer.

According to the police, Anshul had stopped his car on the roadside in order to relieve himself when a truck that was allegedly being driven recklessly hit him.

His parents, who were in the car, rushed him to the Rampura Hospital on NH 48, but he was declared dead during the course of the treatment.

“We were heading home when Anshul stepped out for a moment at around 10pm on Wednesday. Within seconds, we heard a loud crash. By the time we stepped out of the car, the truck had already hit him and fled the spot. We immediately called an ambulance and took him to the hospital,” Mahipal Verma, Anshul’s father, said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified suspect under Section 125(a) and Section 281 and other relevant sections of the BNS. Police said that other charges may be added depending on the findings of the investigation.

“Based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the highway, we have identified the truck and are tracking its route. We are confident of apprehending the driver soon. Cases like these highlight the reckless behaviour of some drivers on our roads, especially on the highways,” a police official said.