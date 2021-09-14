Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2kg heroin recovered along Pak border in Fazilka village

Moga police had a tip-off on the contraband pocket of 2kg heroin smuggling attempt along the Pak border
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Moga District police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pakistan-based smugglers’ bid to infiltrate into India territory by recovering 2kg heroin across the barbed wire fence near the Zero Line on the India-Pakistan border at the Yodha Bhaini village in Fazilka district, officials claimed on Monday.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said a team of CIA Baghapurana had a tip-off that a consignment of contraband with 2kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan had been kept at the Zero-Line in Yodha Bhaini village.

“The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team and the BSF recovered around 2kg of heroin. We are investigating its source, suppliers and also finding out the recipients of this contraband packet,” the SSP added.

Inspector Tarlochan Singh, in-charge CIA Baghapurana, said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station.

