Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3 army aspirants held for raping 19-yr-old dalit woman
others

3 army aspirants held for raping 19-yr-old dalit woman

Police said the army aspirants were taking coaching in an academy near Bawal, where they came in contact with the dalit woman
3 army aspirants held for raping 19-yr-old dalit woman
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Three army aspirants have been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old dalit woman in Rewari’s Bawal area.

The police apprehended the accused on Tuesday. They were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Jitender alias Khali, Radheshyam alias Tau, and Neeraj alias Pepsu, all from Mahendergarh district.

“They have been booked for gang rape and other sections of the IPC, along with sections of SC/ST Act,” inspector Vidya Sagar, SHO of Bawal police station, said.

Sagar said the accused were taking coaching in an academy near Bawal, where they came in contact with the woman.

“Around three weeks ago, they lured the woman and took her to a room near a jungle area, where they took turns to rape her,” the SHO added.

The woman alleged that when she opposed them, the trio threatened to kill the victim, her father and brother. She finally opened up to her parents who took her to the police station.

RELATED STORIES

The SHO said that the medical checkup of the woman confirmed rape.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP