3 army aspirants held for raping 19-yr-old dalit woman

: Three army aspirants have been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old dalit woman in Rewari’s Bawal area.

The police apprehended the accused on Tuesday. They were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Jitender alias Khali, Radheshyam alias Tau, and Neeraj alias Pepsu, all from Mahendergarh district.

“They have been booked for gang rape and other sections of the IPC, along with sections of SC/ST Act,” inspector Vidya Sagar, SHO of Bawal police station, said.

Sagar said the accused were taking coaching in an academy near Bawal, where they came in contact with the woman.

“Around three weeks ago, they lured the woman and took her to a room near a jungle area, where they took turns to rape her,” the SHO added.

The woman alleged that when she opposed them, the trio threatened to kill the victim, her father and brother. She finally opened up to her parents who took her to the police station.

The SHO said that the medical checkup of the woman confirmed rape.