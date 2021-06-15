3 held for printing fake currency in Ludhiana

Khanna police arrested three men for printing and circulating fake notes. Counterfeit notes amounting to ₹3.04 lakh were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashu of Krishna Nagar of Bhagat Singh Colony; Mandeep Singh alias Mani of Basant Nagar and Vikas alias Vicky of Uttar Nagar. The accused are between 25 to 27 years of age.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh, said that the cops arrested the accused from the military ground in Khanna on Sunday.

He said the accused confessed that they had been printing counterfeit notes for the past six months. They indulged in the illegal activity to make easy money. To avoid attracting attention, they had started printing notes of different denominations. They used to mix the fake currency notes in bundles of original currency notes and make payments with the same.

The DSP added that the computer and printer used for printing the notes were seized.

A case under Sections 489 A (counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes), 489 B (using as genuine, forged, or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes), 489 C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes), 489 D (making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency notes or bank-notes) and 489 E(making or using documents resembling currency notes or bank-notes) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at City-2 police station of Khanna.