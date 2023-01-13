Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 injured in clash at civil hospital in Ludhiana

others
Published on Jan 13, 2023 11:01 PM IST

According to Ludhiana civil hospital sources, the groups vandalised hospital property and pelted stones at each other during the clash

Dr Charan Kamal, emergency nodal officer at the civil hospital, Ludhiana, said, “Nobody sustained serious injuries during the clash. They are currently receiving treatment at the emergency room.” (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three people were injured in a clash between two groups at Ludhiana civil hospital on Friday evening.

According to the hospital sources, the groups vandalised hospital property and pelted stones at each other.

Station house officer of Division Number 2 police station, inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, said the reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained.

Dr Charan Kamal, emergency nodal officer at the civil hospital, said, “Nobody sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at the emergency room.”

