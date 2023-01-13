3 injured in clash at civil hospital in Ludhiana

Three people were injured in a clash between two groups at Ludhiana civil hospital on Friday evening.

According to the hospital sources, the groups vandalised hospital property and pelted stones at each other.

Station house officer of Division Number 2 police station, inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, said the reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained.

Dr Charan Kamal, emergency nodal officer at the civil hospital, said, “Nobody sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at the emergency room.”