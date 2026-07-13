3 killed, nine injured as speeding SUV rams into parked truck in Kanpur

Three people, including two children, were killed and nine others were injured after a speeding SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Kanpur-Prayagraj national highway near Ruma in the Maharajpur police station area in Kanpur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

People gather after a car crashed into a parked truck on the National Highway at Ruma in Kanpur on Monday. (PTI)

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According to police, around 12 people were travelling in the Scorpio from Sirsa in Haryana to Gaya in Bihar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck parked on the service lane.

The impact completely crushed the front portion of the SUV, leaving several occupants trapped inside. Local residents alerted the police and emergency services. Rescue teams used gas cutters to free the victims before shifting the injured to Kanshiram Hospital. Those with critical injuries were later referred to LLR Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was travelling at over 100 kmph when the crash occurred, police said. Investigators are probing whether overspeeding was the primary cause of the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} The truck driver fled the scene after the collision but was apprehended about 13 km away near the Tiwaripur overbridge following a chase by a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), officers said. The driver, identified as Mirzapur resident Adarsh Singh, told investigators he had parked the truck on the service lane to rest when the SUV rammed into it from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck driver fled the scene after the collision but was apprehended about 13 km away near the Tiwaripur overbridge following a chase by a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), officers said. The driver, identified as Mirzapur resident Adarsh Singh, told investigators he had parked the truck on the service lane to rest when the SUV rammed into it from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have seized both vehicles and started an investigation. They are also examining why the truck was parked on the service lane and whether mandatory safety precautions had been followed. The identities of the three deceased were yet to be officially established.

District magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh later visited LLR hospital, met the injured and directed doctors to ensure they received appropriate treatment while assuring their families of administrative support.

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