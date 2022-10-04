Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 men arrested, 2 minors detained for raping girl in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur

Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:20 AM IST

Deputy police superintendent CB Kujur, who is the investigating officer of the case, said the girl reported the matter on Saturday

Police said the girl is eight-month pregnant. (HT PHOTO)
ByRitesh Mishra

Three men were arrested and two minors detained on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old tribal girl in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, a police officer said.

Deputy police superintendent CB Kujur, the investigating officer of the case, said the girl, who is eight-month pregnant, reported the matter on Saturday. He added the accused Mohammad Mashuk Raza Mansoori, 20, Abu Bakar, 28, and Ashraf Ali, 27, were arrested a day later.

“The other two minor boys were also detained in the case and police are taking the statements of the accused,” Kujur said.

Police said the girl met Mansoori and one of the minors in December last year. “In February, the accused [Mansoori] insisted on meeting the girl...[he] took [her] to an abandoned fuel station where Bakar, Ali, and two minor boys ...raped the girl,” said Kujur. The accused later threatened her claiming they have a video of sexual assault and allegedly sexually exploited her a couple of times.

“When the girl got pregnant, she told her family about the abuse. The family reported the matter to the police,” said Kujur.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

