3 suspects held for Ggm blast sent to 6-day police remand: Cops

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have taken the three suspects arrested for the Sector 29 blast outside two nightclubs on remand for six days, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The Gurugram police have taken the three suspects arrested for the Sector 29 blast outside two nightclubs on remand for six days, police officials said. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that Ankit, 30, of Chhur in Meerut, Vikas, 28, of Pancchi in Sonipat, and Vinit Malik, 27, of Sarnawali in Muzaffarnagar, who were arrested on Wednesday were on a six-day police remand for detailed interrogation while Sachin Taliyan, who was apprehended early on Tuesday morning as he hurled bombs near the two clubs, has been sent to seven days of remand.

They said the suspects had reached Gurugram a week before the incident and had carried out a recce of the clubs. Taliyan had collected the country made pistol, seized from his possession, from Ambala and four crude bombs, of which two were used, were collected from associates in Karnal.

According to the police, the attack is linked to another similar incident in Chandigarh on November 26, when unknown people hurled explosives at two nightclubs — Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Punjabi singer Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. Police on November 29, arrested two people after a brief encounter from Hisar in connection with the blast outside the pubs in Chandigarh.

The two crude bombs hurled outside the two nightclubs in Sector 29, Gurugram, on December 10, were leftovers from the bombings in Chandigarh on November 26, police said.

According to the police, at least nine clubs in Sector 29 were on the radar of the accused and at least three of them were sent threatening messages demanding extortion money before the bombings via an app named Signal.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that the special investigation team under ACP (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya is working to make more arrests in the case. “Investigation is going on and nothing more can be disclosed at present,” he added.