Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 suspects held for Ggm blast sent to 6-day police remand: Cops

ByDebashish Karmakar
Dec 15, 2024 05:14 AM IST

They said the suspects had reached Gurugram a week before the incident and had carried out a recce of the clubs. Taliyan had collected the country made pistol, seized from his possession, from Ambala and four crude bombs, of which two were used, were collected from associates in Karnal

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have taken the three suspects arrested for the Sector 29 blast outside two nightclubs on remand for six days, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The Gurugram police have taken the three suspects arrested for the Sector 29 blast outside two nightclubs on remand for six days, police officials said. (Representational Image)
The Gurugram police have taken the three suspects arrested for the Sector 29 blast outside two nightclubs on remand for six days, police officials said. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that Ankit, 30, of Chhur in Meerut, Vikas, 28, of Pancchi in Sonipat, and Vinit Malik, 27, of Sarnawali in Muzaffarnagar, who were arrested on Wednesday were on a six-day police remand for detailed interrogation while Sachin Taliyan, who was apprehended early on Tuesday morning as he hurled bombs near the two clubs, has been sent to seven days of remand.

They said the suspects had reached Gurugram a week before the incident and had carried out a recce of the clubs. Taliyan had collected the country made pistol, seized from his possession, from Ambala and four crude bombs, of which two were used, were collected from associates in Karnal.

According to the police, the attack is linked to another similar incident in Chandigarh on November 26, when unknown people hurled explosives at two nightclubs — Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Punjabi singer Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. Police on November 29, arrested two people after a brief encounter from Hisar in connection with the blast outside the pubs in Chandigarh.

The two crude bombs hurled outside the two nightclubs in Sector 29, Gurugram, on December 10, were leftovers from the bombings in Chandigarh on November 26, police said.

According to the police, at least nine clubs in Sector 29 were on the radar of the accused and at least three of them were sent threatening messages demanding extortion money before the bombings via an app named Signal.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that the special investigation team under ACP (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya is working to make more arrests in the case. “Investigation is going on and nothing more can be disclosed at present,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On