30-year-old plantation worker killed by gaur in K’taka: Officials

A 30-year-old man died after being attacked by an Indian gaur (wild bison) near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, triggering concern over rising human wildlife conflict in the Malnad region.

A 30-year-old man died after being attacked by an Indian gaur (wild bison) near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district

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According to forest officials , the incident occurred at a private coffee plantation in the Marasanige area of Kalasa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district when the victim came into close proximity with a gaur. The wild animal reportedly attacked him suddenly, goring him with its horns and inflicting severe injuries. Locals and estate workers rushed him to Kalasa taluk government hospital , but doctors declared him dead on arrival or shortly after admission due to the seriousness of his wounds.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old Lokesh M a daily wage worker. Officials said the exact sequence of events is being verified, including whether the victim was alone or accompanied at the time of the attack.

‘’ The incident occurred at around 10- 10.30 am when the victim working in coffee estate ‘’ Chikkamagaluru DCF M Shiva Shankar told HT. A gaur abruptly attacked him piercing its horn on chest , inflicting deep wounds. But he died minutes after admitting hospital. The body handed over to family members after conducting autopsy at Kalasa government hospital’’ he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Forest officials issued rs 5 lakh cheque as immediate compensation to family members and promised to issue remaining compensation soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest officials issued rs 5 lakh cheque as immediate compensation to family members and promised to issue remaining compensation soon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Forest department officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Preliminary information suggests the gaur may have strayed from the surrounding forest belt into the plantation area, a common occurrence in parts of Chikkamagaluru where human activity and wildlife habitats overlap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest department officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Preliminary information suggests the gaur may have strayed from the surrounding forest belt into the plantation area, a common occurrence in parts of Chikkamagaluru where human activity and wildlife habitats overlap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Locals have expressed concern over repeated movement of wild gaurs into agricultural and plantation zones, especially during early morning and evening hours. They have urged the forest department to strengthen monitoring and implement preventive measures to avoid further casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals have expressed concern over repeated movement of wild gaurs into agricultural and plantation zones, especially during early morning and evening hours. They have urged the forest department to strengthen monitoring and implement preventive measures to avoid further casualties. {{/usCountry}}

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