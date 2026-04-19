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30-year-old plantation worker killed by gaur in K’taka: Officials

A 30-year-old man died after being attacked by an Indian gaur (wild bison) near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 11:56 am IST
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A 30-year-old man died after being attacked by an Indian gaur (wild bison) near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, triggering concern over rising human wildlife conflict in the Malnad region.

A 30-year-old man died after being attacked by an Indian gaur (wild bison) near Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district

According to forest officials , the incident occurred at a private coffee plantation in the Marasanige area of Kalasa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district when the victim came into close proximity with a gaur. The wild animal reportedly attacked him suddenly, goring him with its horns and inflicting severe injuries. Locals and estate workers rushed him to Kalasa taluk government hospital , but doctors declared him dead on arrival or shortly after admission due to the seriousness of his wounds.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old Lokesh M a daily wage worker. Officials said the exact sequence of events is being verified, including whether the victim was alone or accompanied at the time of the attack.

‘’ The incident occurred at around 10- 10.30 am when the victim working in coffee estate ‘’ Chikkamagaluru DCF M Shiva Shankar told HT. A gaur abruptly attacked him piercing its horn on chest , inflicting deep wounds. But he died minutes after admitting hospital. The body handed over to family members after conducting autopsy at Kalasa government hospital’’ he added.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 30-year-old plantation worker killed by gaur in K’taka: Officials
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 30-year-old plantation worker killed by gaur in K’taka: Officials
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