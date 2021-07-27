30-yr-old kills brother-in-law in Mumbai for interfering in his marital life

MHB Colony police in Borivli arrested a 30-year-old Nallasopara rickshaw driver for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law. The police said the accused, Bharat Makwana, committed the crime because the victim interfered in his marital life. Police officers said that at 5.40pm on Sunday, they received a call from locals about a man lying in a pool of blood near Naytodi ground in Eksar at Borivli (West). The police reached the spot and took the man to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

On checking his pockets, the police found a driver’s licence, which revealed his identity as Sandeep Rajput, a resident of Borivli. After recording the statements of Rajput’s relatives, the police found that at 5pm on Sunday, the victim’s brother-in-law had taken him out for drinks.

“We found out the address of Makwana, the husband of Rajput’s sister’s, as he was the last person who was seen with the victim,” said an officer from MHB Colony police station.

On Sunday evening, the police arrested Makwana after he confessed to the crime and revealed that he wanted to kill Rajput as he was interfering in his marital life. Makwana told the police that he had married Rajput’s sister a few years ago. However, from the past 18 months, his wife was staying at Rajput’s place and he did not let her return to her matrimonial house. Makwana further revealed that whenever he went to pick up his wife, Rajput used to ask her to stay back and not go with him, which irked him. On Sunday, when Rajput refused to let his sister go with Makwana, the latter invited the victim for drinks to talk about the problem. The two went to Eksar Nagar and bought a few beers and sat to drink in Makwana’s rickshaw. While drinking, Makwana removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Rajput on his stomach and thighs. When Rajput did not die, Makwana picked up an empty beer bottle and smashed the victim’s head several times and left the spot.