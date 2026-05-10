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32-year-old man climbs 132 kV tower in Bahraich, alleges police inaction

A man threatened suicide atop an electricity tower in Bahraich, demanding police action on an assault case. Police negotiated and ensured his safety.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich
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A 32-year-old man climbed a 132 kV electricity tower on Saturday morning and threatened to commit suicide, alleging police inaction in arresting the accused named in an assault case, in Shekhapur hamlet of Bhainsaha Gram Panchayat under the Risia Police Station area in Bahraich district.

The man atop electricity tower in Bahraich. (HT PHOTO)

According to reports, the youth, identified as Arun Vishwakarma, climbed the high-tension electricity tower located in a field. From atop the tower, he demanded the immediate arrest of those accused in a previously registered assault case.

Upon receiving information, station house officer (SHO) of Risia police station Karunakar Pandey reached the spot along with a police team and began efforts to counsel the youth. Police personnel continued negotiations for nearly two hours, urging him to climb down safely.

Pandey stated that nearly two months ago, a dispute had erupted over the recovery of outstanding dues between Teerthram Vishwakarma, Pradeep Vishwakarma, and Kewal Kumar Yadav. In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Teerthram Vishwakarma against four accused, including Mahesh, Kewal Kumar and Sushil. He added that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 32-year-old man climbs 132 kV tower in Bahraich, alleges police inaction
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 32-year-old man climbs 132 kV tower in Bahraich, alleges police inaction
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