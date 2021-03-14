Home / Cities / Others / 35 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Vasai near Mumbai
others

35 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Vasai near Mumbai

As many as 35 seized vehicles, including 32 two-wheelers and three four wheelers, were destroyed in a fire that broke out opposite Waliv police station on Sunday afternoon.
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The charred vehicles.

As many as 35 seized vehicles, including 32 two-wheelers and three four wheelers, were destroyed in a fire that broke out opposite Waliv police station on Sunday afternoon. It took more than two hours for the Vasai civic fire tenders to control the flames, which were reported around 1pm.

The damaged vehicles had been seized by Waliv police in various criminal cases. No human casualty was reported said a fireman. Sources said dry grass grown in the vicinity may have caught fire due to the summer heat leading to its spread and gutting of vehicles.

A Waliv police officer said the damaged vehicles were seized in different cases as evidence and the police may not face any legal hurdles as the property is already recorded in the Vasai court. “We are probing the reason behind the fire,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP