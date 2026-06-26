35-year-old man dies after self-immolation at police station; 3 cops suspended in Sambhal

A 35-year-old man who set himself on fire inside a police station in Sambhal district succumbed to his injuries, prompting disciplinary action against three police personnel. Superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi suspended a sub-inspector, a constable and a head moharrir (clerk) after an inquiry found negligence in connection with the incident and another case.

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The deceased had attempted self-immolation inside the Dhanari police station premises on June 18 while protesting police action against his family members. He was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he died on June 20.

According to police officials, the incident stemmed from a dispute that took place on June 17 in Bagdher village during a children’s mundan (head-shaving) ceremony. A clash between two groups left one person injured. Police intervened, arranged medical treatment for the injured person, and detained the deceased’s brother and nephew who were allegedly involved in the altercation.

The deceased reportedly reached Dhanari police station on the evening of June 18 to seek the release of his relatives and object to the police action. Officials said that around 6 pm, while police were initiating preventive proceedings against the two detainees under breach-of-peace provisions, he became involved in a prolonged argument with police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} During the confrontation, he allegedly took out petrol he had brought with him, poured it over his body, and set himself ablaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the confrontation, he allegedly took out petrol he had brought with him, poured it over his body, and set himself ablaze. {{/usCountry}}

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Police personnel and other people present at the station immediately rushed to rescue him. Using blankets and towels, they managed to extinguish the flames and arranged emergency medical treatment.

The man was first taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bahjoi area before being referred to the District Joint Hospital in Sambhal. Due to the severity of his burn injuries, doctors referred him to Meerut, from where he was shifted to AIIMS Delhi late on the night of June 18 for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Following the incident, Bahjoi circle officer Stuti Singh reached the police station, while SP Bishnoi visited the government hospital to monitor the situation. The self-immolation attempt inside a police station also raised serious questions about security arrangements and monitoring within the premises.

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The deceased’s funeral was conducted on June 21 amid heavy security deployment.

After his death, the police conducted an internal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Based on the findings, SI Omendra Singh, constable Rajkumar and head moharrir Sandeep Gautam were suspended on Wednesday.

SP Bishnoi said the inquiry revealed negligence on the part of the three policemen, including lapses in another matter, following which disciplinary action was initiated against them.