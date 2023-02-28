38 projects worth 896 crore given green signal for Mahakumbh

For adding grandeur to the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh, the state government has given a go-ahead to 38 projects worth ₹896 crore.

Meeting underway at Circuit House in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The Mahakumb-2025 Apex Committee in its second meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra approved one project of Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam Ltd/ PWD, 31 projects of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and six projects of flood control department. Instructions have been given to submit 12 projects related to Motilal Nehru Medical College after re-examination.

Terming Mahakumbh-2025 as the ‘first Kumbh of Amrit Kaal’, while referring to the Modi government’s “New India” mantra, the chief secretary appealed to all the departments to cooperate in making the city clean by connecting maximum number of residents under the community engagement programme.

To solve the traffic congestion problems in the district, he also asked officials to prepare an action plan by hiring a consultant and assess which roads might have more traffic problems in future. All the departments were directed to issue the mandate for all works by March 15 so that the budget could be released within time.

Discussing the widening and development of roads, the chief secretary instructed the officials concerned to develop roadside plantations and parking at vacant places at the time of road construction itself in order to save time.

Also, the municipal commissioner was asked to use the tiles (manufactured from construction waste) being made at the plant operated by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation in Baswar for the development of all these roads.

In this sequence, Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has assured to make Prayagraj cleaner before Mahakumbh-2025, while taking inspiration from Indore to solve the cleanliness and traffic problems in the city.

Kumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand apprised the chief secretary about all the projects and requested for early deployment of additional officers in the departments concerned to start all the works soon.

The chief secretary gave necessary instructions to all the principal secretaries concerned and asked the Mela Adhikari to form a Project Management Unit (PMU) as per the requirement for the implementation of the works of Mahakumbh for two years so that there is never any shortage of manpower.

For strengthening the traffic system in the district, 31 routes are being widened by the Prayagraj Development Authority including the road connecting SRN hospital to Mahatma Gandhi Road, the road under old Yamuna bridge and many others.

Development and monitoring of greenery on the road dividers from Andawa crossing to Sahson crossing, development of pond and boating facilities at Chandrashekhar Azad Park, widening of the approach road of Naini Railway Station to 6.5 metres on both the sides of the overbridge located on FCI Road would also be done, officials shared.

Many important works are also being undertaken by the irrigation department, in which anti-erosion work is being carried out on both the banks of the Ganga at Rasulabad Ghat to Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple, from Nagvasuki road to Shastri bridge (on city side of the river) and towards Chhatnag (Jhunsi side).