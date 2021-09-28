Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23

Jalandhar deputy commissioner has said that spectators will be allowed to watch matches of the Surjit Hockey tournament without any gate money charge
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The Surjit Hockey Tourney in Jalandhar will have 12 teams, with the semi-finals scheduled on October 30. (HT File photo)

Jalandhar The 38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held at the Army AstroTurf Hockey Ground, Katoch Stadium, Jalandhar Cantonment, from October 23-31. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori who is also the president of the Surjit Hockey Society, said 12 teams are participating. Semi-finals are scheduled on October 30 and no gate entry money will be charged from spectators.

