A 38-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra's Nagpur by her lover, who hit her on the head with a heavy object and inflicted burns on her body using a room heater before fleeing the spot, police said on Wednesday.

But the preliminary medical report indicated that she had suffered a head injury. (Representative Image/PTI)

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The MIDC Police arrested the accused, Javed Sheikh Shahid Manyar (33), from Jalgaon in North Maharashtra on Tuesday. A court remanded him in police custody till October 17, said an official.

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The woman -- name not disclosed -- lived with her husband and two daughters, aged 11 and 13. Javed, a resident of Raver tehsil of Jalgaon district, worked in Nagpur as an air-conditioner technician, the police official said.

"The woman and Javed had known each other for around 15 years and were in a relationship. She had been pressuring him to marry her. Since Javed was already married, the issue led to frequent disputes," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Javed visited the woman's house on Sunday morning when her husband had gone to his native village for work and her daughters were at their uncle's house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Javed visited the woman's house on Sunday morning when her husband had gone to his native village for work and her daughters were at their uncle's house. {{/usCountry}}

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"An argument broke out between the two over the marriage issue in the evening. Javed allegedly hit the woman on the head with a heavy object. He then allegedly inflicted burns on her body using a room heater," the official said.

The accused fled to Jalgaon by train at night. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the victim's daughters returned home. The family initially suspected that she had died due to an electric shock.

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But the preliminary medical report indicated that she had suffered a head injury. Javed was arrested on Tuesday and brought to the city.

Further probe is on, the official said.