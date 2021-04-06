IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 390 new Covid cases take Ludhiana’s count past 36K
A health worker in PPE overalls collects swab samples in Ludhiana. (HT File)
A health worker in PPE overalls collects swab samples in Ludhiana. (HT File)
others

390 new Covid cases take Ludhiana’s count past 36K

The district currently has 2,835 active cases while 32, 361 persons have so far recovered from the virus.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 02:01 AM IST

Eight persons died while 390 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Monday. The latest fatalities took the death toll to 1,177 while the cumulative count of cases went up to 36, 373.

The district currently has 2,835 active cases while 32, 361 persons have so far recovered from the virus.

Among the dead are an 85-year-old man from Jagraon, another 85-year-old man from Moti Nagar, a 70-year-old woman from Raikot, a 65-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 63-year-old man from Sarabha Nagar, a 62-year-old man from Samrala, a 54-year-old man from Haibowal and a 43-year-old man from railway colony.

A health care worker, three teachers and a staff member of a school were among those who tested positive. The teachers are from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, AS School, Khanna, and Government High School, Jamalpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP