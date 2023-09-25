3D mapping aids discovery of ancient underground river in Ganga-Yamuna Doab region in U.P.

LUCKNOW The 3D high-resolution aquifer mapping in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab region in Uttar Pradesh, conducted by the Council of Scientific Research and Industrial Development (CSIR) and the Central Ground Water Board, Lucknow, has unveiled a 200-kilometre-long ancient underground river that flows between the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Ganga river (Representative pic)

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh released the technical report on 3D high-resolution aquifer mapping of Ganga-Yamuna Doab between the Kaushambi and Kanpur regions during a programme held in the CSIR Auditorium, Lucknow, on Monday.

The project received funding from the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and was implemented by CSIR laboratories in Hyderabad. The report also uncovers the hydrogeological linkage between the Ganga and Yamuna rivers through the underground aquifer system.

Singh explained that the aquifer mapping was conducted using highly advanced heliborne geophysical technology, and the findings have been validated through ground-based measurements and drilling in the area. Over 100 sites suitable for managed aquifer recharge have been identified in the region to enhance groundwater levels. Singh added that managed aquifer recharge would play a pivotal role in rejuvenating the river system and ensuring the sustainability of groundwater resources.

While appreciating the contribution of CSIR-NGRI to the study, Singh emphasised the need to expand the research further into the northwest region to address a broader perspective of the aquifer system and the revival of drying rivers in the state.

Singh pointed out that Earth is the only known planet with water and life. Life originated from water and can thrive as long as water remains accessible. He expressed gratitude that Uttar Pradesh boasts a rich river system comprising the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries. The extensive groundwater resources stored in multilayered alluvial aquifers are considered one of the world’s largest aquifer systems.

Singh highlighted that Uttar Pradesh encompasses nine agro-climatic regions, eight major river basins, and a diverse hydrogeological setup predominantly characterised by alluvial aquifers in the Gangetic plain and a sporadic aquifer system in Bundelkhand and Vindhyans.

However, overexploitation of groundwater, unpredictable rainfall, increased water contamination, and reduced ecological flows have placed the state in a critical and challenging situation. Singh stressed the need for scientific planning in groundwater development across various hydrogeological situations and the importance of involving the community in effective groundwater governance.

The state government has introduced numerous new technologies to manage water resources in the state. Singh firmly believes that technological interventions are the key to ensuring water security in India as a whole and particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

During the occasion, Dr DP Mathuria, executive director of NMCG, VK Upadhyay, director of state groundwater U.P, Dr Virendra M Tiwari, former director of CSIR-NGRI, Dr Bhaskar Narayan, director of CSIR-IITR, Dr Subash Chandra, senior principal scientist and principal investigator at CSIR-NGRI, and Bhartharia, regional director of CGWB, were present.

