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3-day literary fest concludes with pledge to bring creativity to youngsters

The occasion brought together writers, poets, researchers, thinkers and academicians from across the world. About 100 national and international writers and critics discussed literature, culture and heritage and exhorted people to come forward to preserve the cultural and literary heritage, claiming it will continue to guide researchers.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:06 pm IST
By Aditya Nath Jha
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PURNEA A literary and cultural festival ‘Gyan Sangam’ organised by Sub Himalayan Research Institute (SHRI) concluded on Sunday, with a collective pledge to bring literary creativity to youngsters. The three-day event took place at Ramesh Chandra Mishra Auditorium of Vidya Vihar Residential School (VVRS) in Purnea’s Parora.

The literary and cultural festival ‘Gyan Sangam’ took place at Vidya Vihar Residential School in Purnea’s Parora. (HT PHOTO)

The occasion brought together writers, poets, researchers, thinkers and academicians from across the world. About 100 national and international writers and critics discussed literature, culture and heritage and exhorted people to come forward to preserve the cultural and literary heritage, claiming it will continue to guide researchers.

“We don’t write because we are alive, we write because of the questions haunting our mindset to search for truth,” said Professor Devendra Kumar Choubey, a prominent keynote speaker. He added that literature has the potential not only to transform but also to pave the way for academic prosperity in society.

Dr K Sriniwas Rao termed Purnea region ‘multi-cultural and multi-linguistic’ and said the region has been fertile in producing writers in Hindi, Urdu and regional languages. Writer and JNU Professor Manindra Nath Thakur said, “The people of the region have been contributing to the literary world for a long time.” Thakur added that such events would inspire the youngsters.

 
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