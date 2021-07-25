Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3-year-old boy’s body found buried, witchcraft suspected
others

3-year-old boy’s body found buried, witchcraft suspected

Agra Police dug out a three-year old boy’s body in the forest area of Jodhpura village within Pinahat police station limits on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, after receiving information that the child was killed during occult practices
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
HT Image

Agra Police dug out a three-year old boy’s body in the forest area of Jodhpura village within Pinahat police station limits on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, after receiving information that the child was killed during occult practices..

“Police reached the spot on receiving information from villagers and dug the area. Subsequently, the body of a three-year-old boy was found buried,” informed Ashok Venkat, superintendent of police (SP), Agra East (Rural).

“The body will be kept for three days so that it may be identified. Thereafter, it will be sent for post mortem examination to know the exact cause of death,” he said.

“Villagers have alleged some occult practices behind the killing but presently it does not seem to be the reason. It seems that the body of the child was buried after his untimely death, as is the practice for minor children. Police will investigate the matter to find exact reasons,” he added.

The villagers of Jodhapur village alleged that they had seen four people, including a woman, coming in an auto-rickshaw and performing occult practices on the spot where a knife, spade and other items for witchcraft were found. They had asked police to dig the spot where the body was later found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP