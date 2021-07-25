3-year-old boy’s body found buried, witchcraft suspected

Agra Police dug out a three-year old boy’s body in the forest area of Jodhpura village within Pinahat police station limits on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, after receiving information that the child was killed during occult practices..

“Police reached the spot on receiving information from villagers and dug the area. Subsequently, the body of a three-year-old boy was found buried,” informed Ashok Venkat, superintendent of police (SP), Agra East (Rural).

“The body will be kept for three days so that it may be identified. Thereafter, it will be sent for post mortem examination to know the exact cause of death,” he said.

“Villagers have alleged some occult practices behind the killing but presently it does not seem to be the reason. It seems that the body of the child was buried after his untimely death, as is the practice for minor children. Police will investigate the matter to find exact reasons,” he added.

The villagers of Jodhapur village alleged that they had seen four people, including a woman, coming in an auto-rickshaw and performing occult practices on the spot where a knife, spade and other items for witchcraft were found. They had asked police to dig the spot where the body was later found.