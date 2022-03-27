3-year-old Tripura girl allegedly hacked to death by father

AGARTALA: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hacked his 3-year-old daughter to death at Maharani in Gomati district of Tripura, police said.

Police officials who are aware of the case said that the accused, Shiva Chauhan, brought his sleepy daughter to the courtyard early on Sunday morning and picked up an axe and hacked her to death.

The deceased, Smriti Kumari Chauhan, was the youngest daughter in the family.

Shiva Chauhan, a brick kiln labour, used to stay with his wife and three daughters inside a shed within the brick kiln complex. Hailing from Bihar, Shiva came to the state nearly three months ago.

Upon knowing about the incident, the manager of the brick kiln, Nirmal Chakraborty, informed the Radhakishorepur police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

“We registered a murder case against him. We are investigating the matter to find out the reasons behind the murder, “ said the officer in charge of the Radhakishorepur police station, Baban Das.

According to preliminary investigations of the police, Shiva remains in intoxicated condition most of the time and had not appeared at the workplace for the last three days before the incident.

