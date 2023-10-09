4 AMU students booked for unpermitted march in support of Palestine

AGRA Four Aligarh Muslim University students were booked on Monday for participating in a protest march on the university campus on Sunday night to express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, West Asia. Aligarh police registered a case at Civil Lines police station against the four students mentioned in the FIR.

Approximately 100 students gathered at Duck Point on the Aligarh Muslim University campus for the march. They proceeded to march to the Bab-e-Syed gate of AMU, chanting slogans in support of Palestinians and condemning Israel for its “dominance and atrocities against civilians”.

Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, the proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, acknowledged the protest march but emphasized that it took place without the required permission for such activities on the university campus.

“No prior permission was sought or granted to the students. We became aware of a gathering of 100 students at Duck Point. A team from the Proctorial department was dispatched to control the students, but by then, they had already moved on,” stated Professor Mohd Wasim Ali on Monday.

“We are still assessing how many of them were AMU students and how many were outsiders who joined them. The university administration is addressing this issue, and related aspects are under discussion,” Prof Ali added, confirming that all four students named in the police case were AMU students.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Aligarh police took action after receiving a report from the police outpost in-charge and assigned a circle officer to investigate the matter. Subsequently, a case was registered against the four AMU students.

“Police at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh received information about a protest march conducted by students on the Aligarh Muslim University campus. These students did not have permission to organise such a protest march, which focused on an international issue and involved the use of provocative and objectionable slogans,” explained Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, the Superintendent of Police for Aligarh city.

“As a result, an investigation was initiated by a police officer at the circle officer level, and a case was registered based on the report submitted by the police outpost in-charge and sub-inspector Azhar Hasan at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh,” Pathak continued.

The case has been filed under sections 153A (promoting enmity among different groups), 188 (disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant), and Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, according to SP City Aligarh, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak.

Satish Gautam, a two-time Member of Parliament for BJP in Aligarh, strongly criticized the protest march and accused AMU students of disregarding the law and public order.

“It appears that students of Aligarh Muslim University have a tendency to engage in such activities that foster negativity in the nation. While our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-terrorism policy receives worldwide applause, it seems that AMU is still stuck in the times when its students used to become terrorists and were dealt with by the armed forces,” Gautam said.

He added, “Israel is defending its sovereignty, and I stand in support of it,” emphasising his support for the country of Israel.

