4 dead, 28 sick, over suspected food poisoning case in Odisha

Four persons died and 28 others fell ill in a span of four days in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, after they ate at a funeral feast on Thursday. Officials suspect a case of food poisoning.

Soon after consuming the food, several attendees allegedly developed symptoms. (Representative Image/iStock)

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Sundargarh officials said people from two villages in Sundargarh and neighbouring Jharsuguda districts had attended a community feast linked to a ritual at Nuadihi village under Hemgiri block of Sundargarh district on Thursday. Soon after consuming the food, several attendees allegedly developed symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhoea.

Sundargarh chief district medical officer Suresh Chandra Mohanty said around 28 people fell sick from the suspected food poisoning. Of them, six were referred to a hospital in Sundargarh and one to VIMSAR, Burla.

Among the deceased are Mangal Sai Nayak and Raibari Pradhan from Sundargarh district while Ullas Khadia and Sukanti Khadia are from Jharsuguda.

Also Read:Odisha boy dies, 4 family members hospitalised in suspected food poisoning case

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, panic spread in Sunakhaen village after multiple residents who had attended the feast returned home and fell ill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, panic spread in Sunakhaen village after multiple residents who had attended the feast returned home and fell ill. {{/usCountry}}

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A medical team from the local primary health centre rushed to the village and began treatment and surveillance measures.

Authorities suspect contaminated food served at the feast may have caused the illness, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Food samples have been sent to the laboratory for examination.