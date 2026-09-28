4 killed as LPG cylinder explosion brings down 2-storey house in UP's Fatehpur

Kanpur, Sep 28 (PTI) At least four persons including a four-year-old boy died, while three others sustained injuries, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded, causing a two-storey building to collapse in Malwan town in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday evening, police said.

The explosion brought down the two-storey building, trapping family members under debris and affecting several nearby houses, the SP said. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the injured, two are out of danger, while another has suffered around 90 per cent burns and is said to be critical.

The blast occurred around 5 pm when meals were being prepared at the residence of Suresh Gupta alias Chunnar, a fruit and vegetable vendor, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The explosion brought down the two-storey building, trapping family members under debris and affecting several nearby houses, the SP said.

Seven people were pulled out from the debris and taken to hospital, he said. Subsequently, four persons -- Kunal Gupta (18), Arpit Gupta (15), Ved Gupta (8) and Yash Gupta (4) -- succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Alok Gupta (25) has sustained severe burn injuries and is critical, police said

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police, fire brigade personnel and local residents joined the rescue operation. The cause of the blast is being investigated, officials said.

Condoling the deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X said, "The loss of lives in a tragic accident in Fatehpur district is extremely heartbreaking. Officials have been directed to immediately reach the site, expedite relief efforts, and communicate with the families of the injured to provide every possible assistance."

In an official statement, the state government said the chief minister has announced financial aid of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Adityanath has also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, the statement added.