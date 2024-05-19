40 crore recovered from Agra footwear manufacturers in IT raid

The investigation wing of the Income Tax (IT) department recovered ₹40 crore in cash from residential premises during a search of various establishments of three footwear manufacturers in Agra. About a dozen counting machines have been deployed to count the recovered currency notes, and the counting was ongoing when the report last came in. team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director conducted the search. (HT Photo)

The search, directed by joint director of the IT department in Agra, Dr Amar Jot, began on Saturday afternoon. A team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director Pankaj Kumar and deputy director Ashima Mahajan, conducted the search.

The raid targeted the premises of three footwear business houses in Agra: BK Shoes, Manshu Footwear, and Har Milap Traders. The search began on Saturday afternoon and continued throughout the night and into Sunday. It is expected to continue until Monday.

“Cash of ₹30 crore has already been counted, and given the volume of remaining cash, the total amount is sure to exceed ₹40 crore. Besides cash, various documents have also been recovered, which might reveal more as the search continues,” suggested a reliable official source involved in the operation.

The establishments of these three footwear business houses, located on MG Road, Dhakran, Hing Ki Mandi, and Surya Nagar, were covered by the team in action, which included IT department staff from Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Har Milap Traders are linked to the business of shoe materials. Computers, laptops, and mobiles of those concerned from these three businesses have been placed under scrutiny for further leads.