 ₹40 crore recovered from Agra footwear manufacturers in IT raid - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

40 crore recovered from Agra footwear manufacturers in IT raid

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 20, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The search, directed by joint director of the IT department in Agra, Dr Amar Jot, began on Saturday afternoon.

The investigation wing of the Income Tax (IT) department recovered 40 crore in cash from residential premises during a search of various establishments of three footwear manufacturers in Agra. About a dozen counting machines have been deployed to count the recovered currency notes, and the counting was ongoing when the report last came in.

team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director conducted the search. (HT Photo)
team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director conducted the search. (HT Photo)

The search, directed by joint director of the IT department in Agra, Dr Amar Jot, began on Saturday afternoon. A team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director Pankaj Kumar and deputy director Ashima Mahajan, conducted the search.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The raid targeted the premises of three footwear business houses in Agra: BK Shoes, Manshu Footwear, and Har Milap Traders. The search began on Saturday afternoon and continued throughout the night and into Sunday. It is expected to continue until Monday.

“Cash of 30 crore has already been counted, and given the volume of remaining cash, the total amount is sure to exceed 40 crore. Besides cash, various documents have also been recovered, which might reveal more as the search continues,” suggested a reliable official source involved in the operation.

The establishments of these three footwear business houses, located on MG Road, Dhakran, Hing Ki Mandi, and Surya Nagar, were covered by the team in action, which included IT department staff from Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Har Milap Traders are linked to the business of shoe materials. Computers, laptops, and mobiles of those concerned from these three businesses have been placed under scrutiny for further leads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 40 crore recovered from Agra footwear manufacturers in IT raid

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On