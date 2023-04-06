Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 40 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Farrukhabad

40 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Farrukhabad

ByHaidar Naqvi
Apr 06, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Sharing further details, Kaimgunj circle officer Sohrab Alam said that the tractor-trolley overturned as the driver tried to avert a collision with a two-wheeler.

KANPUR At least 40 people were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned in Farrukhabad on Wednesday morning. The accident took place near Math village in the Shivhar area, said the police. The passengers were returning after attending a mundan ceremony in Neebkarori Temple.

The passengers were returning after attending a mundan ceremony in Neebkarori Temple. (PTI)

Sharing further details, Kaimgunj circle officer Sohrab Alam said that the tractor-trolley overturned as the driver tried to avert a collision with a two-wheeler. As the tractor-trolley overturned, several passengers, including children, got trapped under it. Subsequently, villagers and police officials reached the site and pulled the passengers out to safety. All of them have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Haidar Naqvi

Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Topics
police children driver safety collision kanpur two-wheeler farrukhabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP