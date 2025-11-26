Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

41 Maoists, including 32 with 1.19-crore bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:54 pm IST

With this surrender, a total of 790 Maoist cadres have given up arms in Bijapur district since January 2024

Raipur: Forty-one Maoists — including 32 cadres carrying a collective bounty of 1.19 crore — surrendered before senior police officers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to those still active to abandon the path of violence (Representative photo)
Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to those still active to abandon the path of violence (Representative photo)

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the surrendered Maoists said they were influenced by the state government’s new surrender and rehabilitation policy and the Bastar police’s “Poona Margham” initiative aimed at social reintegration.

The police said that among the surrendering cadres were four members of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) Battalion Number 1 and various Maoist companies, three from area committees, 11 platoon and area committee party members, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, one deputy commander, six militia platoon members, while the remaining were from frontal outfits of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Thirty-nine of the 41 cadres were from the South Sub-Zonal Bureau of the Maoists and were associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, Telangana State Committee, and the Dhamtari–Gariaband–Nuapada divisions, police officers said.

Among those who surrendered, Pandru Hapka alias Mohan (37), Bandi Hapka (35), Lakkhu Korsa (37), Badru Punem (35), Sukhram Hemla (27), Manjula Hemla (25), Mangali Madvi alias Shanti (29), Jairam Kadiyam (28), and Pando Madkam alias Chandni (35) carried a reward of 8 lakh each.

In addition, three cadres had a bounty of 5 lakh each, 12 cadres 2 lakh each, and eight cadres 1 lakh each.

Yadav appealed to those still active to abandon the path of violence. “Maoists should shed misleading and violent ideologies and return to society without fear. The Poona Margham drive ensures a secure, respectable and self-reliant future for those who surrender,” he said.

“The cadres expressed faith in the Constitution and pledged to lead a safe and dignified life within the democratic framework. Each of them received financial assistance of 50,000 under the rehabilitation policy,” he added.

With this surrender, a total of 790 Maoist cadres have given up arms in Bijapur district since January 2024. During the same period, 202 Maoists were killed in encounters and 1,031 cadres arrested in the district.

Across Chhattisgarh, more than 2,200 Maoists, including several senior leaders, have surrendered in the last 23 months, according to police.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 41 Maoists, including 32 with 1.19-crore bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Forty-one Maoists, including 32 with a total bounty of ₹1.19 crore, surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, influenced by the state’s new rehabilitation policy. Police reported significant involvement from various Maoist factions. This year alone, 790 cadres have surrendered in Bijapur, part of a broader trend with over 2,200 surrenders across Chhattisgarh in the past 23 months.