41% of all Covid deaths in J&K reported in May

May was a devastating month for J&K with highest cases and deaths caused by Covid-19.

On Monday, the UT recorded the lowest of 1,525 cases in 42 days (owing to 20% less tests than average) which nevertheless took the month’s case tally to 1,14,382 – amounting to 39% of the overall 2,90,465 people infected in the UT.

Similarly, 37 more people lost their lives on Monday taking the month’s fatalities to 1,625 (41.6% of overall 3,907 people who succumbed to the virus).

“Deaths were more in the second wave as there were more cases. Now the cases have started declining but the daily deaths may take some time to come down,” said Kashmir Doctors’ Association president MY Tak.

In terms of fatalities, the virus was more deadly in Jammu recording 1,020 deaths while Kashmir saw 605 fatalities. However, in terms of cases, the virus was more virulent in Kashmir recording 72,179 cases as against 42,203 cases in Jammu.

However, 92.7% or 1,06,022 people of all infected patients during the month have recovered from the virus. The overall number of people who recovered have reached 2,51,463, thus improving the recovery rate to 86.57%.

Active cases have come down to 35,095 from the highest of 52,848 on May 13.

“We became complacent in the first wave which resulted in the second wave. But to prevent a third wave, we must ensure that there is strict adhere to the SOPs and no lowering of guards,” Tak said.

In terms of vaccination, 32.90 lakh doses have been administered in the UT, inoculating around 70% of all people above 45 years of age.

On Monday, with 278 cases, Jammu had the highest number of new cases, followed by 253 in Jammu, and 181 in Kupwara.

Srinagar and Jammu have together contributed for about 1.15 lakh cases and 1,838 deaths of the total tally. Jammu reached the highest number of 1,067 fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 771 deaths.