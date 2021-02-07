Home / Cities / Others / 427-crore bogus GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana, two held
427-crore bogus GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana, two held

Had been operating 32 bogus firms that fraudulently claimed ₹65 core as input tax credit; nexus was managed by one Gurbax Lal, who remains at large.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The central GST commissionerate, Ludhiana, has busted a nexus of 32 bogus firms that fraudulently claimed 65 crore as input tax credit (ITC) via fake bills worth 427 crore.

According to officials, the nexus is being managed by Gurbax Lal, alias Happy Nagpal. His two accomplices, Sandeep Kumar, alias Puri, and Rajinder Singh, have been arrested. They operated some of these 32 firms for Gurbax and also handled bank transactions for all the bogus entities.

Giving details, Ashutosh Baranwal, principal commissioner, CGST commissionerate, said Rajinder had created two fake companies in his name and claimed ITC worth 3.43 crore on the basis of GST invoices worth 21 crore.

In addition to being the operator and controller of the two fake companies, Rajinder was also engaged in performing banking operations, including RTGS entries and cash withdrawal for the other 30 firms controlled and operated by kingpin Gurbax.

Through this, he had been daily withdrawing cash up to 40 lakh since May 2018.

The second accomplice, Sandeep, used to create the fake firms using ID proofs of unwary people and provide GST registration details to Gurbax.

Besides, Sandeep also had been operating five fraudulent firms under Gurbax’s supervision in exchange for monthly payment of 60,000.

Like Rajinder, he too performed banking operations for the 32 firms.

A case has been registered against Gurbax and his two accomplices.

