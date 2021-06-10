Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 42-year-old woman duped of 2.5 lakh via KYC con
others

42-year-old woman duped of 2.5 lakh via KYC con

PUNE A 42-year-old woman, on June 7, was duped of ₹2
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:51 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A 42-year-old woman, on June 7, was duped of 2.5 lakh through a text message that warned of her bank account suspension if she did not fill her KYC details online.

“Dear Customer, Your State Bank of India Account will be suspended! Please Re KYC Verification Update click here link (link) Thank You,” read the text message that the woman received, according to her complaint.

The woman did not suspect fraud as she had recently received a hard copy letter from the bank asking her to submit documents for KYC for her bank account.

As soon as she opened the link that asked for upload of KYC documents, 14 transactions were made through her bank account and a total of 2,50,558 was transferred from her account, according to police.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Vimantal police station. Inspector (crime) Mangesh Jagtap of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP