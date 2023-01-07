43 Manipur militants lay down arms before CM Biren Singh

Forty three cadres belonging to nine insurgent groups operating in Manipur laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream in Imphal on Saturday.

Chief minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, council of ministers and director general of police (DGP) P Doungel welcomed the cadres, which included 13 cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup,11 Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s war group and 5 each of Revolutionary People’s Front, Kangleipak Communist Party-N,2 People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak(PRO) and one NSCN(U).

Top officials of police and the Assam rifles were also present in the day’s event wherein the cadres of different armed groups handed over 19 arms and ammunitions to the chief minister one after another and the weapons include 13 pistons, 2 AK series,1 bore gun,1 9mm SMG,1 muzzle loaded gun, 1 hand gun,17 hand grenades,5 hand held sets, 1 kenwood set,9 PEKs,5 IED & 209 ammunitions.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded Union home minister Amit Shah’s words in Friday’s visit to the state. Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi government has freed Manipur of curfews, blockades and extremism.

Acknowledging the sufferings of the armed cadres, Biren Singh said, “Life is precious and I know how you spent your lives.So we’re opening the door for talks.” Recalling the recent signing of the ‘Cessation of Operation’ Agreement with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and Government of India and the Government of Manipur in Delhi, he said a monitoring committee has been formed. “Talks with valley based groups have been initiated. We’re going positively,” he said.

On December 27, the Government of India and the Government of Manipur signed a ‘Cessation of Operation’ Agreement in New Delhi with ZUF, an armed group in Manipur.

“We’re doing all these things for the betterment of the country. So we are calling a meeting to end drug issues in the state.We’ve collectively marched ahead.We will not compromise. We will not be a silent spectator as we are serious,”he said.

Appealing to the officials concerned, he said all benefits (under the existing rehabilitation scheme)should be provided timely without any hindrance to encourage more cadres of insurgent groups to come to the mainstream,adding the present government is committed to bring a solution.

Last year, 69 cadres of different insurgent groups operating in Manipur laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream at homecoming ceremonies in Imphal.