44 Scouts and Guides units come up in 20 CBSE schools of Prayagraj

Scouts and Guides activities are set to get a fillip in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools as well in Prayagraj.

In this academic session 2022-23, so far 44 Scouts and Guides units have been formed in 20 English-medium CBSE-affiliated schools of the district, informed officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of these, teachers of 15 schools have even been given initial training from September 6 to 12 at the regional training centre of Bharat Scouts and Guides located in the Mumfordganj area of the city. These teachers will now conduct Scouts and Guides activities in respective schools, they added.

“The district has Scouts and Guide units in many government-run schools. However, hardly one or two CBSE affiliated schools had them till now,” officials informed.

On July 2, Prabhat Kumar, the state chief commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides and former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, directed all the district chief commissioners to set up one unit in each class of CBSE schools by running a campaign. In particular, it was asked to form a unit of children from classes 1 to 8 so that children remain associated with the scouting movement for a longer duration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result, several reputed schools in Sangam city have stepped up to engage the children in the Scout and Guide movement. Children will be trained in Tagore Public School, Shri Mahaprabhu Public School, Bethany Convent, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, St Peter’s School, and Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee school among others, officials said.

More would follow soon, they claimed.

District secretary of Scouts, Prayagraj Kamlesh Dwivedi confirmed the development and said, “CBSE has given instructions to schools to start scouts and guides activities in all schools affiliated to the board. A meeting of CBSE officials, schools and district administration is further to be held soon in this regard,” he added.

Boys from classes 1 to 5e are considered ‘Cubs’ and girls ‘Bulbuls’. In classes 6 to 12, boys are called Scouts and girls are called Guides. Each unit has 24 volunteers, they explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON