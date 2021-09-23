46.9% of J&K’s Covid cases this month logged from Srinagar

Summer capital Srinagar’s upward Covid trend is turning out to be a nightmare for administration officials, with the city contributing to around 46.9% of Jammu and Kashmir total cases in September so far.

The weekly cases have also been seeing a marked increase in the city. While in the first week of September, Srinagar recorded 314 cases, the figure went up to 471 in the second week and further up to 526 in the third week.

In the last week alone (September 15 to 21), Srinagar contributed almost half (526) of the total cases (1,074) reported in the UT. Srinagar has crossed its August tally of 1,060, in just the first three weeks of September with 1,311 infections, which is an increase of 23.5% from the previous month.

Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, head of the community medicine department and Covid in-charge at Srinagar government medical college, said, “There is a slow rise in cases, not steep. The hospitalisations so far are also not increasing much but we need to act cautiously. People need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Of the total 1,450 active cases in J&K, Srinagar has more than half of them at 768 cases.

For the past three days, officials have been visiting city markets, particularly city centre Lal Chowk, and penalising traders for non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior. The officials have even threatened FIRs against people for not wearing masks.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad also held a meeting with traders on Tuesday for strict adherence to Covid safety guidelines.

Additional deputy commissioner M Haneef Balkhi made checks at business hub Lal Chowk on Tuesday. “We request people to wear masks and maintain social distance. There should not be even one case of fine, shop sealing or FIR in Srinagar,” Balkhi said.

He said the Covid situation in Srinagar was so far good with some clusters of cases in a few areas which have now been turned into containment zones. “Srinagar is the business centre and people from all districts converge here for shopping and hospital visits. It also takes the load of people at the airport and tourist places,” he said.

Srinagar mayor’s rally draws social media flak for violations

Meanwhile, Srinagar mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu’s rally in Hazratbal area of the city on Tuesday drew flak from netizens who alleged that officials had turned a blind eye to Covid violations at the rally. Pictures and videos emerging from the rally show Mattu addressing a huge gathering of people, who were standing in close proximity to each other, many of them without masks. “No Covid during mayor rallies. Seems Covid is visible only in Lal Chowk for DC (deputy commissioner) sahib,” wrote Shajat Lone, a netizen, on Twitter while tagging Srinagar officials.

Despite several attempts, Mattu was not available for comments.