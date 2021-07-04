5 more human skeletons found at the archaeological site near Madurai

Five more skeletons were found at the excavation site in Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu, where excavation work is being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The site, 12 kilometres from Madurai, is in Sivaganga district.

The discovery of skeletons was reported by Tamil daily Dina Thanthi on Sunday.

The excavation work was stalled due to Covid-19-induced lockdown in the state. As the state government relaxed the lockdown in a phased manner, the work resumed at Keezhadi and its surrounding areas like Konthagai, Agaram, and Manalur.

More than 10 burial urns were excavated in Konthagai recently in which human skeletal parts were found.

Archeologists unearthed a complete human skeleton on Friday. The excavation works continued on the same spot on Saturday as well when five more skeletons were excavated. The archeologists at the site said that the skeletons will be studied further to ascertain their age and gender.

The sleepy village of Keezhadi and its surrounding areas in Sivaganga district came to limelight after the ASI began its excavation work in the year 2015. After three phases, the state archeological department took over the next phases in 2017. The seventh phase of excavation, which commenced in February 2017, is in progress at present. Thousands of artifacts, dating back to 580 BCE and some of them with graffiti similar to those of Indus Valley script, were found in these phases of excavation.

The findings of the excavation from Keezhadi and surrounding areas are significant since they provide proof of the Sangam period of Tamil literature which is considered the golden era of Tamil civilization. The material evidence found also pushes the age of the Sangam period back to around 600 BCE since the previous estimation was marked between 200 and 400 BCE.