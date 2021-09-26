5 teachers suspended for dancing in class

Agra Five assistant teachers from a primary school in Sandhan, Achhnera in this district were suspended after a video showing them dancing to film songs in class went viral.

A committee has been constituted to probe the matter and submit its report within 15 days.

The suspension order was passed on Saturday by the office of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari in Agra.

The assistant teachers Rashmi Sisodia, Jivika Kumari, Anjali Yadav, Suman Kumari and Sudha Rani were seen dancing in the classroom of the school in the video, said to have been recorded on March 21 this year.

“The songs to which the teachers were seen dancing were not educative. By dancing in class, the teachers violated the Teachers’ Service Rules and tarnished the image of the education department, besides causing anger among villagers,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Brajraj Singh in his suspension order.

An explanation was also sought from the principal of the primary school, Dinesh Chand Parihar and the teachers named.

Parihar said in his reply that the video was recorded on March 17 and he had no prior information of any such dance performance by teachers in school. Besides, he had gone for an academic meeting that day.

“Four of the teachers, except Jivika Kumari, filed their reply stating that ‘Bal Sabha’ and online classes were organized for the children on March 17. These teachers also apologized for their behaviour. The block education officer in his report mentioned that explanation by these five teachers was not found satisfactory and recommended action against them,” said BSA Agra in his suspension order.

The teachers were blamed for improper behaviour as they danced to film songs which were not educative. They were also accused of attempt to tarnish the image of teachers and the department, violation of Government Employees’ Regulations 1978 and Right to Education Act, not obeying instructions from higher authorities and negligence in conduct.

“In the light of the report by the block education officer, it was found befitting to suspend these five teachers and get the matter probed. As such, a three-member committee has been constituted which would provide charge-sheet to all five teachers in three days and conduct probe and submit report in 15 days,” said BSA Agra Brajraj Singh in his order passed on Saturday.