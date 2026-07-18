...
...
Next Story

58 crore MoU signed to restore Varanasi’s ponds, kunds and wells

PFC chairperson and managing director Parminder Chopra said the corporation was committed to environmental and community welfare alongside infrastructure development

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 08:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, VARANASI
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

: Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and Varanasi Smart City Limited on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to rejuvenate and develop ponds, kunds (water reservoirs) and community wells in Varanasi under PFC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at an estimated cost of 58 crore.

Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Himanshu Nagpal said eco-friendly technologies would be used to keep the water clean while improving the city’s landscape and public health (For representation only)
Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Himanshu Nagpal said eco-friendly technologies would be used to keep the water clean while improving the city’s landscape and public health (For representation only)

The MoU was signed at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre to support sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari said Kashi’s historic ponds, kunds and wells are central to the city’s identity. He said their restoration would protect the environment, preserve the city’s cultural heritage and benefit residents as well as tourists.

PFC chairperson and managing director Parminder Chopra said the corporation was committed to environmental and community welfare alongside infrastructure development. She said the project would be completed within the stipulated timeline using modern standards to improve groundwater levels and revive the local ecosystem.

Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Himanshu Nagpal said eco-friendly technologies would be used to keep the water clean while improving the city’s landscape and public health.

The event concluded with the exchange of the MoU documents, marking a step towards combining Kashi’s heritage with sustainable development.

 
memorandum of understanding
Home/Cities/Others/₹58 crore MoU signed to restore Varanasi’s ponds, kunds and wells
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe